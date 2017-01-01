William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'M*A*S*H,' dies

Photos: 'M*A*S*H': Where are they now? 'M*A*S*H': Where are they now? – The long-running TV classic "M*A*S*H" premiered on September 17, 1972. In honor of the series' 42nd anniversary, we catch up with where the cast is now, starting with star Alan Alda . Alda, who portrayed Capt. Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce, has been all over TV and film since "M*A*S*H" ended in 1983. Most recently, he's portrayed the mysterious Fitch on NBC's "The Blacklist." Hide Caption 1 of 10

For the first three of the show's 11 seasons, Wayne Rogers portrayed the fun-loving Capt. "Trapper" John McIntyre, the best bud of Alda's Hawkeye. After leaving the series, Rogers moved on to shows like "City of Angels," "House Calls" and "Murder, She Wrote." His last acting credit was in 2003, and in the years following, he could be found talking business on Fox News as chairman of the investment strategy firm Wayne M. Rogers & Co. He died on December 31, 2015.

Loretta Swit, aka Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan, won two Emmys for her work as the tough-but-loving head of the Army Nurse Corps. After the series ended, Swit kept acting on stage and screen but has more recently sought other creative pursuits such as art and jewelry design. She's also active in promoting animal welfare.

McLean Stevenson's Lt. Col. Henry Blake had one of TV's most heartbreaking deaths. The beloved "M*A*S*H" character was shot down while heading home from Korea, leaving the audience watching at home shocked. After leaving the series, Stevenson had some unsuccessful shows, including "The McLean Stevenson Show" and "Hello, Larry." He also made appearances on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" and the "Match Game/Hollywood Squares" hour. The actor died in 1996 at age 68.

Watching Jamie Farr's Cpl. Maxwell Klinger try to earn his Section Eight medical discharge was one of our favorite parts of "M*A*S*H." When the series concluded, Klinger reprised the role in "AfterMASH" and starred in '80s projects "Scrooged" and "Cannonball Run II." In 2011, he starred in a stage production of Mitch Albom's "Tuesdays with Morrie."

After playing Father Francis Mulcahy, the respected friend and spiritual leader of the 4077th, actor William Christopher took on a unique set of roles. He voiced Angel Smurf on "The Smurfs," appeared in "Murder, She Wrote" and, funnily enough, continued to play men of the cloth. He was a priest in 1994's "Heaven Sent," and he portrayed Father Tobias on the daytime soap "Days of Our Lives" in 2012.

Harry Morgan's Col. Sherman Potter was met with distrust when he took command of the 4077th in the fourth season, but the character was soon embraced and earned Morgan an Emmy. Morgan had a strong career before "M*A*S*H" with "Dragnet" and "Gunsmoke," and he kept the momentum after the series ended. Prior to his death at 96 in 2011, Morgan also appeared in comedies "Grace Under Fire" and "3rd Rock from the Sun."

After Wayne Rogers' Trapper John was discharged, Mike Farrell's B.J. Hunnicutt joined the fray as Hawkeye's new confidant. For non-"M*A*S*H" fans, Farrell's also known as Dr. James Hansen from the aughts drama "Providence." This year, Farrell appears in the new Sundance TV drama "The Red Road."

David Ogden Stiers' Maj. Charles Winchester showed up in the sixth season as a snotty curmudgeon, but by series end he was as much a part of the team as Hawkeye. Stiers had a busy post-"M*A*S*H" career with TV programs like the "North & South" miniseries and "Perry Mason" TV movies. Younger generations would recognize his voice work from movies such as 1995's "Pocahontas" and 2002's "Lilo & Stitch."