Story highlights Technical difficulties disrupted Carey's performance

Viewers tweet humiliating comments about the spectacle

(CNN) Mariah Carey did not have a good end to 2016 during her New Year's Eve performance in Times Square.

The audio track malfunctioned while Carey was lip syncing to some of her biggest songs onstage in front of millions.

She was performing on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

Dazzling in her bodysuit, Carey paced in frustration across the stage as the malfunction continued.

The pop star's backup dancers walked her down the stairs as she looked puzzled and attempted to sing another song, "Emotions" from 1991.

