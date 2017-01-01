Napoli-Afragola High Speed Train Station, Naples – London-based Zaha Hadid Architects brings a sculptural touch to the design of the Napoli-Afragola High Speed Train Station.
Napoli-Afragola High Speed Train Station, Naples – The Napoli-Afragola High Speed Train Station is finally seeing light at the end of a very long tunnel. When finished, the high-speed line will connect Naples and Rome by rail for the first time.
Napoli-Afragola High Speed Train Station, Naples – Aiming to be more than just a train station, the design incorporates public spaces, promenades, soothing interiors and lots of natural light. First unveiled in 2003, the train station will have taken nearly 15 years to complete due to several delays.
Louvre Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Originally slated to finish in 2012, the opening of the highly anticipated Louvre Abu Dhabi has been pushed back to 2017. Designed by award-winning architect Ateliers Jean Nouvel with a budget of 2.4 billion AED ($653.4 million), the UAE branch of the famous Parisian museum features soft curves and a fresh white facade.
Louvre Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Ateliers Jean Nouvel took inspiration from the area's geography and history. For example, a perforated metal dome covers the museum, spilling soft, calming light into the corridors.
LEGO House, Billund – Another architectural marvel from Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the LEGO House team set out to design a building based on the possibilities of the beloved building blocks. The one-of-a-kind building used extra-large LEGO-inspired bricks for the foundation, and created interlocking levels in a modular design.
LEGO House, Billund – When finished, the LEGO House aims to be an experiential community center where visitors can enjoy a cafe, family-friendly playgrounds, a public square, and of course, a LEGO store.
Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, Cape Town – The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) is one of the most ambitious museum projects of 2017. Transforming the historic Grain Silo Complex on the waterfront in Cape Town, MOCAA will stretch across 100,000 square feet, making it one of the largest ever museums to open in Africa.
Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, Cape Town – The Zeitz MOCAA facade comes to life at the hands of London-based Heatherwick Studio. The architects salvaged several historic elements from the building -- including a web of enormous concrete tubes -- that can be seen from the large atrium space.
Huangshan Mountain Village, Anhui – Like an ancient Chinese painting, MAD Architects' Huangshan Mountain Village rises above Taiping Lake. Except the village houses look more like space capsules, and the mountains are made of metal.
Huangshan Mountain Village, Anhui – The ambitious project aims to mimic the local topography of the iconic mountainous region and bring Huangshan into the fold of contemporary society.
Huangshan Mountain Village, Anhui – Emulating the area's undulating hills and tiered tea plantations, the low-rise buildings reach 200 feet and will be used for a mix of public and private purposes, including event spaces, a hotel, and housing.
The Silo, Copenhagen – Another project in Denmark, COBE architecture firm is taking warehouse architecture to the next level in 2017. The Danish firm has set out to reimagine The Silo -- a historic grain storage container -- and completely transform the surrounding industrial neighborhood.
The Silo, Copenhagen – Complete with apartments, exhibition spaces and a panoramic top-floor restaurant, The Silo aims to be the heart of a new lifestyle destination in Copenhagen. Designed to keep the heritage alive, the interiors stick to a raw, industrial vibe -- think lots of cement, salvaged pillars and high ceilings.
Guardian Art Center, Beijing – The Forbidden City is about to get a new neighbor. Sitting next to the old-world architecture of central Beijing, the 68,027-square-foot Guardian Art Center plans to unveil a completely new look thanks to international architecture firm Büro Ole Scheeren.
Guardian Art Center, Beijing – As the oldest auction house in China, the Guardian Art Center plans to enhance its surroundings with an old-meets-new approach. The result? A series of pixel-inspired, over-sized glass bricks that complement the color and texture of Beijing's historic alleyways and courtyards.
Guardian Art Center, Beijing – But the Guardian Art Center won't just be about art -- the "hybrid art space" also incorporates several restaurants, a 120-room hotel and educational facilities.
Yves Saint Laurent Musée, Marrakech – Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech will be one of two museums to be dedicated to the work of Yves Saint Laurent this year -- with the other opening in Paris. The Marrakech gallery will celebrate the designer's love affair with Morocco, where he had a second home.
Yves Saint Laurent Musée, Marrakech – Designed by French architecture firm Studio KO, the museum takes inspiration from YSL's clean designs, and the curves of a woman's silhouette. See the resemblance in the façade's rounded edges -- all set in a brickwork lattice, not unlike threads of fabric.
Blåvand Bunker Museum, Blåvand – Bjarke Ingels Group is always up to something interesting, and 2017 will be another big year for the group. The architects plan to debut the Blåvand Bunker Museum in Varde, Denmark. The name is fitting, seeing as the building is literally integrated into the side of a German military embankment and surrounded by rolling hills.
Blåvand Bunker Museum, Blåvand – To keep the 26,909-square-foot structure from feeling too somber, the group built an open-air courtyard that, when viewed from above, looks like an open heart.
Centro Botin, Cantabria – A new project by Renzo Piano Building Workshop in collaboration with Madrid-based Luis Vidal + Architects, Centro Botín is a space for culture, art, education and leisure. Formerly a parking lot, the building aims to re-connect the public with the water and transform the industrial docklands. Fittingly, the center will be built half on land, half suspended over the water.
Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Jakarta – Jakarta is set to get its first museum of international contemporary art this year. Designed by London-based firm Met Studio Design, Museum MACAN -- aka Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Nusantara -- will open with an 800-work collection, featuring works from Indonesia, the United States, Western Europe and Asia.
Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, Zhangjiajie – Haim Dotan's $3.4 million glass bridge is a staggering structure by any measure. But it's not meant to steal the show. It was designed to be an invisible "white bridge disappearing into the clouds," according to a statement.
520 West 28th Street, New York – The 11-story residential building was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid.
520 West 28th Street, New York – Look for gracefully sculptured corners, terraces, outdoor gardens, and wrap-around windows. The building's penthouse apartment expects to fetch a cool $50 million.
520 West 28th Street, New York – The newly opened Whitney Museum is nearby, as well as the upcoming Culture Shed public space at Hudson Yards.