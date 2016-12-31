(CNN) Revelers on the United States' west coast cheered the advent of the new year and said good riddance to 2016.

Let's do this #2017 pic.twitter.com/Tm1SYoLzEp

Happy New Year and happy 2017! #sanfrancisco #fireworks 🎉🍭🌸🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/vSQs4mKRtH

Plainclothes and uniformed police patrolled the Embarcadero for the annual event.

Seattle shot from Alki....2017 pic.twitter.com/Nokueiy9Ki — Daniel Acosta (@DanielA92559262) January 1, 2017

New York

In New York's Times Square, party-goers cheered the new year and shouted in jubilation as the iconic ball dropped.

The New York Police Department remained vigilant and focused on protecting the gleeful crowds ringing in the New Year.

"We are closely following the developments regarding the night club shooting in #Istanbul #Turkey," the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted.

Ben Von Klemperer took in the heightened security as the gates opened more than 12 hours before the big celebration.

Mother Nature cooperated -- somewhat -- with temperatures climbing from the high 30s to the low 40s during the afternoon hours.

Many bundled up on cordoned-off streets to claim their positions hours before Gotham's traditional midnight ball drop.

President-elect Donald Trump delivered a end-of-year message to his fellow Americans -- via Twitter, of course:

"Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!" he said.

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

Across the Atlantic, European cities including Berlin, London, Paris and Rome stepped up security ahead of their celebrations, following truck-ramming attacks in 2016 on crowds in Berlin and Nice, France.

London

In London, tickets sold out for a dramatic pyrotechnics display above the River Thames, complete with a concert by singer Robbie Williams.

The New Year's Eve revelry was choreographed according to the world's more than 20 time zones -- some separated by one hour, others by 30 or 45 minutes.

Brazil

A spectacular firework show highlighted the night for revelers on the famous Copacabana Beach.

France

Happy new year 2017 from Paris ❤️ #hny2017 #paris #cnnnye A video posted by Grace Thansuwanwong (@kanttiegirl) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:12pm PST

Thousands of people in Paris flooded the Champs-Elysées to watch the fireworks at the Arc de Triomphe.

Syria

Happy New Year World. May it bring peace to all Syria. pic.twitter.com/Yi8FYvjrVk — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) December 31, 2016

Russia

Fireworks soared above the Kremlin, bathing the Moscow River with splashes of red and yellow light.

Russia, on a major gift-giving holiday, welcomes 2017 with pyrotechnics over the Kremlin.

Fireworks light up are the Moscow River during new year celebrations in Russia.

United Arab Emirates

At midnight, light streaks erupted above and around the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.

Happy New Year #2017 #fireworks #burjkhalifa A video posted by Mara Colette 마라 (@__maracolette___) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:01pm PST

Happy New 2017 🎉🎉🎉 #mydubai #dubaifirework A video posted by Eugenia (@applebums) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:08pm PST

Happy New Year 2017 A photo posted by Ahmed_Naseeh (@the_innocent_guy69) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:09pm PST

Bangladesh

In Dhaka, at 1 p.m. Eastern time, people marked the change in the calendar by lighting the traditional fanush, or sky lanterns fashioned from paper and bamboo.

#Class_Party #Faanushh #byebye2016👋 A photo posted by Kumar Swastik (@kswastik) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:51am PST

Thailand

Revelers in Bangkok, about an hour earlier, counted down the seconds to 2017 amid cascading balloons and confetti.

Happy New Year 2017 ✨❤️⭐️🍾🎉🎊🎉🎉🎉🎉wish u guys a terrific year ahead !!! A video posted by Mint B. (@mintpb) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:03am PST

Southeastern China

At midnight in Hong Kong, red streaks of light crisscrossed the night sky.

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the new year in Hong Kong.

Night gives way to a red sky over the Hong Kong skyline.

Philippines

At Manila's Ocean Park, Kevin Gener photographed shafts of crimson light rising over the marine theme park.

Best year so far! Thankful for my loving family, awesome friends and supportive colleagues who made it so exciting and full of life! New Year's Resolution, beat 2016! 😊🎉🎇 #newyear #2017 A photo posted by Kevin Gener (@kevingener) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:15am PST

Riley Nolan marveled at the illuminated outlines of the Philippines' financial hub in the city of Makati.

Happy New Year! A photo posted by Riley Nolan (@rnolan54) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:13am PST

Japan

Asimina Tzatha stood with revelers in Tokyo, cheerily dispatching the final 12 seconds of 2016.

HAPPY NEW YEAR from Tokyo Japan #newyears #lifestyle #tokyo #japan #shibuya #2017 A video posted by Asimina Tzatha (@asiminatzatha) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:37am PST

South Korea

In Seoul, Boram Brian Kim took video of fireworks over the bustling streets of the South Korean capital. His favorite memory of 2016, he said, was "traveling in Europe and southeast Asia and getting to meet a lot of new people."

Australia

The palm trees and glass high-rises of Brisbane glowed under bursts of light.

And with that, we say goodbye to 2016 and hello to a wonderful #2017! Happy New Year! 💥😃#brisbaneanyday pic.twitter.com/bxo0qDfGm4 — Brisbane City (@Brisbane_City) December 31, 2016

In Melbourne, Instagram user Nathanael Campbell captured the magnificent, cacophonous crescendo marking the end of 2016. Still, despite the impressive display, he said: "I think winning my league bowling award in cricket was my highlight for 2016."

2017 #newyears #melbourne #fireworks A video posted by Nathanael Campbell (@ndacampbell) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:44am PST

And more spectacular fireworks rocketed from the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and from barges on the water beneath.

Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia.

The evening's pyrotechnics, a family display at 9 p.m. and a midnight show, included tributes to Prince -- in the form of a shower of purple rain -- and David Bowie, both of whom died in 2016.

Celebrating the start of the new year in style! #happynewyear #2017 #sydneyfireworks A photo posted by Cate Elliott (@cate_elliott) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:37am PST

New Zealand

Among the first to celebrate was New Zealand, where flashes of light cut through the skies over Auckland's Sky Tower.

Happy new year everyone woo-hoo.... #2017 #letsgo A video posted by Bobby Kazemi (@bobbykazemi) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:51am PST