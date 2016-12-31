Breaking News

New year celebrations ring in 2017 around the world

By Ray Sanchez and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 8:20 AM ET, Sun January 1, 2017

new year's celebrations around world
new year's celebrations around world

    Cities around the world celebrate 2017

(CNN)Revelers on the United States' west coast cheered the advent of the new year and said good riddance to 2016.

Celebrants in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle -- eagerly turning the page on a year roiled by a bitterly partisan election -- caroused, sang, hugged, kissed and danced to standards like "Auld Lang Syne" as they welcomed the Happy New Year.
Tens of thousands of people packed LA's Grand Park and Music Center to welcome 2017 amid increased security after a deadly attack in Turkey early New Year's Day.
    There were more than 600 law-enforcement officers and security personnel assigned to Grand Park. A perimeter was set up around the park with checkpoints at the entrances, but the Los Angeles Police Department said there were no credible security threats to the greater LA area.
    San Francisco was also treated to a spectacular fireworks show and a beefed-up security presence.
    Plainclothes and uniformed police patrolled the Embarcadero for the annual event.
    Seattle's iconic Space Needle played host to the city's revelers, who were treated to the largest New Year's fireworks show ever produced at the venue.

    New York

    In New York's Times Square, party-goers cheered the new year and shouted in jubilation as the iconic ball dropped.
    The New York Police Department remained vigilant and focused on protecting the gleeful crowds ringing in the New Year.
    "We are closely following the developments regarding the night club shooting in #Istanbul #Turkey," the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted.
    Ben Von Klemperer took in the heightened security as the gates opened more than 12 hours before the big celebration.
    Mother Nature cooperated -- somewhat -- with temperatures climbing from the high 30s to the low 40s during the afternoon hours.
    Many bundled up on cordoned-off streets to claim their positions hours before Gotham's traditional midnight ball drop.
    President-elect Donald Trump delivered a end-of-year message to his fellow Americans -- via Twitter, of course:
    "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!" he said.
    Across the Atlantic, European cities including Berlin, London, Paris and Rome stepped up security ahead of their celebrations, following truck-ramming attacks in 2016 on crowds in Berlin and Nice, France.
    2016's most visually inspiring moments
    London

    In London, tickets sold out for a dramatic pyrotechnics display above the River Thames, complete with a concert by singer Robbie Williams.
    The New Year's Eve revelry was choreographed according to the world's more than 20 time zones -- some separated by one hour, others by 30 or 45 minutes.
    People celebrate 2017 as confetti flies over Times Square in New York City on Sunday, January 1.
    People celebrate 2017 as confetti flies over Times Square in New York City on Sunday, January 1.
    People watch fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach during celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
    People watch fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach during celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
    People watch a light show by the Giza Pyramids and Sphinx in Egypt.
    People watch a light show by the Giza Pyramids and Sphinx in Egypt.
    Fireworks light up the sky above Funchal Bay on Madeira Island.
    Fireworks light up the sky above Funchal Bay on Madeira Island.
    People watch as fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
    People watch as fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
    Fireworks are lit near the London Eye just after midnight in London, England.
    Fireworks are lit near the London Eye just after midnight in London, England.
    Fireworks illuminate the night sky over Cologne Cathedral and the Rhine River during New Year&#39;s Eve celebrations in Cologne, Germany.
    Fireworks illuminate the night sky over Cologne Cathedral and the Rhine River during New Year's Eve celebrations in Cologne, Germany.
    Fireworks explode at Burj Khalifa, the world&#39;s tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
    Fireworks explode at Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
    The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, is illuminated by a laser and 3D mapping display reading &quot;Bonne Année&quot; (&quot;Happy New Year&quot;).
    The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, is illuminated by a laser and 3D mapping display reading "Bonne Année" ("Happy New Year").
    An Iraqi girl who fled the violence in Mosul, Iraq, poses with a mask on New Year&#39;s Eve at the Hasansham camp in northern Iraq.
    An Iraqi girl who fled the violence in Mosul, Iraq, poses with a mask on New Year's Eve at the Hasansham camp in northern Iraq.
    Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
    Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
    Fireworks explode above Singapore&#39;s financial district at the stroke of midnight.
    Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight.
    North Koreans watch a fireworks display at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea.
    North Koreans watch a fireworks display at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea.
    Fireworks illuminate the city&#39;s skyline during a New Year&#39;s Eve celebration in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
    Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during a New Year's Eve celebration in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
    Swimmers plunge into the cold water for the traditional New Year&#39;s Eve swim in Moossee, a lake in Moosseedorf, Switzerland.
    Swimmers plunge into the cold water for the traditional New Year's Eve swim in Moossee, a lake in Moosseedorf, Switzerland.
    A couple holds balloons containing their wishes for the new year during celebrations at Prince Park Tower in Tokyo, Japan.
    A couple holds balloons containing their wishes for the new year during celebrations at Prince Park Tower in Tokyo, Japan.
    A woman writes &quot;2017&quot; using a sparkler during New Year&#39;s Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary.
    A woman writes "2017" using a sparkler during New Year's Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary.
    Pope Francis kisses a statue of an infant Jesus during a New Year&#39;s Eve vespers mass in St. Peter&#39;s Basilica at the Vatican.
    Pope Francis kisses a statue of an infant Jesus during a New Year's Eve vespers mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
    Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees carry various offerings at a temple on New Year&#39;s Eve in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
    Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees carry various offerings at a temple on New Year's Eve in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
    The night sky turns to red over the Hong Kong skyline.
    The night sky turns to red over the Hong Kong skyline.
    People gather in central Vladivostok as Russia&#39;s Pacific coast celebrates the arrival of the new year.
    People gather in central Vladivostok as Russia's Pacific coast celebrates the arrival of the new year.
    Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House as the arrival of 2017 is celebrated in Australia.
    Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House as the arrival of 2017 is celebrated in Australia.
    The Sky Tower is seen among fireworks during New Year&#39;s Eve celebrations in Auckland, New Zealand.
    The Sky Tower is seen among fireworks during New Year's Eve celebrations in Auckland, New Zealand.
    A Palestinian girl writes &quot;2017&quot; on the sand during the last sunset of 2016 on a beach in Gaza City on New Year&#39;s Eve.
    A Palestinian girl writes "2017" on the sand during the last sunset of 2016 on a beach in Gaza City on New Year's Eve.
    Brazil

    A spectacular firework show highlighted the night for revelers on the famous Copacabana Beach.

    Querías fuegos? Tomá! #rio #brasil #findeaño #happynewyear #2016 #2017 #crucero #cruise #fuegosartificiales #show

    A video posted by Santiago Nicolás (@santiagoo.nicolas) on

    France

    Happy new year 2017 from Paris ❤️ #hny2017 #paris #cnnnye

    A video posted by Grace Thansuwanwong (@kanttiegirl) on

    Thousands of people in Paris flooded the Champs-Elysées to watch the fireworks at the Arc de Triomphe.

    Syria

    In war-ravaged Syria, where skirmishes and airstrikes threaten a fragile ceasefire, 2017 arrived with the hope of peace.

    Russia

    Fireworks soared above the Kremlin, bathing the Moscow River with splashes of red and yellow light.
    Russia, on a major gift-giving holiday, welcomes 2017 with pyrotechnics over the Kremlin.
    Fireworks light up are the Moscow River during new year celebrations in Russia.
    United Arab Emirates

    At midnight, light streaks erupted above and around the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai.

    Happy New Year #2017 #fireworks #burjkhalifa

    A video posted by Mara Colette 마라 (@__maracolette___) on

    Happy New 2017 🎉🎉🎉 #mydubai #dubaifirework

    A video posted by Eugenia (@applebums) on

    Happy New Year 2017

    A photo posted by Ahmed_Naseeh (@the_innocent_guy69) on

    Bangladesh

    In Dhaka, at 1 p.m. Eastern time, people marked the change in the calendar by lighting the traditional fanush, or sky lanterns fashioned from paper and bamboo.

    #Class_Party #Faanushh #byebye2016👋

    A photo posted by Kumar Swastik (@kswastik) on

    Thailand

    Revelers in Bangkok, about an hour earlier, counted down the seconds to 2017 amid cascading balloons and confetti.

    Happy New Year 2017 ✨❤️⭐️🍾🎉🎊🎉🎉🎉🎉wish u guys a terrific year ahead !!!

    A video posted by Mint B. (@mintpb) on

    Southeastern China

    At midnight in Hong Kong, red streaks of light crisscrossed the night sky.
    Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the new year in Hong Kong.
    Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the new year in Hong Kong.
    Night gives way to a red sky over the Hong Kong skyline.
    Philippines

    At Manila's Ocean Park, Kevin Gener photographed shafts of crimson light rising over the marine theme park.
    Riley Nolan marveled at the illuminated outlines of the Philippines' financial hub in the city of Makati.

    Happy New Year!

    A photo posted by Riley Nolan (@rnolan54) on

    Japan

    Asimina Tzatha stood with revelers in Tokyo, cheerily dispatching the final 12 seconds of 2016.

    HAPPY NEW YEAR from Tokyo Japan #newyears #lifestyle #tokyo #japan #shibuya #2017

    A video posted by Asimina Tzatha (@asiminatzatha) on

    South Korea

    In Seoul, Boram Brian Kim took video of fireworks over the bustling streets of the South Korean capital. His favorite memory of 2016, he said, was "traveling in Europe and southeast Asia and getting to meet a lot of new people."

    Australia

    The palm trees and glass high-rises of Brisbane glowed under bursts of light.
    In Melbourne, Instagram user Nathanael Campbell captured the magnificent, cacophonous crescendo marking the end of 2016. Still, despite the impressive display, he said: "I think winning my league bowling award in cricket was my highlight for 2016."

    2017 #newyears #melbourne #fireworks

    A video posted by Nathanael Campbell (@ndacampbell) on

    And more spectacular fireworks rocketed from the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and from barges on the water beneath.
    Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia.
    The evening's pyrotechnics, a family display at 9 p.m. and a midnight show, included tributes to Prince -- in the form of a shower of purple rain -- and David Bowie, both of whom died in 2016.

    Celebrating the start of the new year in style! #happynewyear #2017 #sydneyfireworks

    A photo posted by Cate Elliott (@cate_elliott) on

    New Zealand

    Among the first to celebrate was New Zealand, where flashes of light cut through the skies over Auckland's Sky Tower.

    Happy new year everyone woo-hoo.... #2017 #letsgo

    A video posted by Bobby Kazemi (@bobbykazemi) on

    For those who can't wait to see what 2017 holds, a dozen CNN commentators peered into a crystal ball to come up with their best guesses for the new year.
    CNN's Kim Hutcherson, Steve Almasy, Amanda Jackson and Alexander Leininger contributed to this report.