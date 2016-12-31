Breaking News

New Year celebrations ring in 2017 around the world

By Ray Sanchez and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 1:39 PM ET, Sat December 31, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

new year's celebrations around world nr paul savidge_00005803
new year's celebrations around world nr paul savidge_00005803

    JUST WATCHED

    Cities around the world celebrate 2017

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cities around the world celebrate 2017 01:03

(CNN)As 2016 draws to a close -- a fact unlamented by many -- it's time for countries from east to west to ring in the New Year. Hello, 2017 -- here we come!

One of the first to celebrate was New Zealand, where fireworks lit up the skies over Auckland's Sky Tower.

Happy new year everyone woo-hoo.... #2017 #letsgo

A video posted by Bobby Kazemi (@bobbykazemi) on

Then, the rest of the world followed.
    A Palestinian girl writes 2017 on the sand during the last sunset of 2016 on the beach of Gaza City, on December 31.
    Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world
    A Palestinian girl writes 2017 on the sand during the last sunset of 2016 on the beach of Gaza City, on December 31.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    The Sky Tower firework display during New Year&#39;s Eve celebrations on January 1, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand.
    Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world
    The Sky Tower firework display during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    People gather in central Vladivostok as Russia&#39;s Pacific coast celebrates the arrival of New Year.
    Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world
    People gather in central Vladivostok as Russia's Pacific coast celebrates the arrival of New Year.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House as the arrival of 2017 is celebrated in Australia.
    Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world
    Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House as the arrival of 2017 is celebrated in Australia.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees carry various offerings at a temple on New Year&#39;s Eve in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
    Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world
    Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees carry various offerings at a temple on New Year's Eve in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    Swimmers plunge in the cold water for the traditional New Year&#39;s Eve swimming in lake Moossee at Moosseedorf, Switzerland, on Saturday, December 31.
    Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world
    Swimmers plunge in the cold water for the traditional New Year's Eve swimming in lake Moossee at Moosseedorf, Switzerland, on Saturday, December 31.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    A woman holds a balloon during New Year&#39;s celebrations at Prince Park Tower in Tokyo, Japan, on December 31, 2016.
    Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world
    A woman holds a balloon during New Year's celebrations at Prince Park Tower in Tokyo, Japan, on December 31, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Fireworks illuminate the sky near Malaysia&#39;s Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on January 1, 2017.
    Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world
    Fireworks illuminate the sky near Malaysia's Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on January 1, 2017.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    New Year&#39;s fireworks burst over the Marina Bay skyline in Singapore on January 1.
    Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world
    New Year's fireworks burst over the Marina Bay skyline in Singapore on January 1.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    03 New Years 2017 RESTRICTED04 New Years 201705 New Years 2017 RESTRICTED06 New Years 2017 RESTRICTED07 New Years 201708 New Years 201709 New Years 201710 New Years 201711 New Years 2017
    Following New Zealand, cities in neighboring Australia were among the next to welcome in the New Year.
    Spectacular fireworks erupted from the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and from barges on the water beneath.
    Read More
    Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia.
    Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia.
    The evening's pyrotechnics, a family display at 9 p.m. and a midnight show, included tributes to Prince -- in the form of a shower of purple rain -- and David Bowie, both of whom died in 2016.

    Celebrating the start of the new year in style! #happynewyear #2017 #sydneyfireworks

    A photo posted by Cate Elliott (@cate_elliott) on

    In Melbourne, about 440 miles south of Sydney, Instagram user Nathanael Campbell captured the magnificent, cacophonous crescendo that marked the end of 2016 there. Still, despite the impressive fireworks display, he said: "I think winning my league bowling award in cricket was my highlight for 2016."

    2017 #newyears #melbourne #fireworks

    A video posted by Nathanael Campbell (@ndacampbell) on

    The palm trees and glass highrises of Brisbane City, north of Sydney, glowed under bursts of fireworks.
    Seoul, South Korea, welcomed 2017 an hour later. Boram Brian Kim, whose favorite memory of 2016 was "traveling in Europe and southeast Asia and getting to meet a lot of new people," caught video of fireworks over the bustling streets of the South Korean capital.
    Asimina Tzatha watched as revelers in Tokyo, Japan, counted down the final 12 seconds of 2016.

    HAPPY NEW YEAR from Tokyo Japan #newyears #lifestyle #tokyo #japan #shibuya #2017

    A video posted by Asimina Tzatha (@asiminatzatha) on

    In the Philippines, Kevin Gener photographed shafts of red light rising over Manila Ocean Park.
    Riley Nolan witnessed the illuminated outlines of the Philippines' financial hub in the city of Makati to usher in 2017.

    Happy New Year!

    A photo posted by Riley Nolan (@rnolan54) on

    In Hong Kong, streaks of red light crisscrossed the night sky.
    Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong.
    Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong.
    Night gives way to a red dawn over the Hong Kong skyline.
    Night gives way to a red dawn over the Hong Kong skyline.
    Some revelers in Bangkok, Thailand, later counted down the seconds to 2017 amid a cascade of balloons and confetti.

    Happy New Year 2017 ✨❤️⭐️🍾🎉🎊🎉🎉🎉🎉wish u guys a terrific year ahead !!!

    A video posted by Mint B. (@mintpb) on

    European cities including Berlin, London, Paris and Rome stepped up security ahead of their New Year's celebrations, following truck attacks in 2016 on crowds in Nice, France, and Berlin.
    2016&#39;s most visually inspiring moments
    2016's most visually inspiring moments
    In London, tickets sold out for what promised to be a dramatic fireworks display above the River Thames, complete with a concert by singer Robbie Williams.
    Partyers in the United States will be waiting for the ball -- or indeed, other things -- to drop to signal the start of the New Year. Many Americans may want to turn the page on a year that was a political roller coaster.
    In New York's Times Square, Ben Von Klemperer captured the heightened security as the gates opened more than 12 hours before the big celebration. Temperatures were in the high 30s.
    And many claimed their positions hours before Gotham's traditional midnight ball drop.
    For those who can't wait to see what 2017 holds, a dozen CNN commentators peered into a crystal ball to come up with their best guesses.
    READ: Entertainment in 2016 -- a look back
    READ: 17 things we're looking forward to in 2017

    CNN's Amanda Jackson and Alexander Leininger contributed to this report.