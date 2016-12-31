(CNN) As 2016 draws to a close -- a fact unlamented by many -- it's time for countries from east to west to ring in the New Year. Hello, 2017 -- here we come!

One of the first to celebrate was New Zealand, where fireworks lit up the skies over Auckland's Sky Tower.

Happy new year everyone woo-hoo.... #2017 #letsgo A video posted by Bobby Kazemi (@bobbykazemi) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:51am PST

Then, the rest of the world followed.

A Palestinian girl writes 2017 on the sand during the last sunset of 2016 on the beach of Gaza City, on December 31. The Sky Tower firework display during New Year's Eve celebrations on January 1, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. People gather in central Vladivostok as Russia's Pacific coast celebrates the arrival of New Year. Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House as the arrival of 2017 is celebrated in Australia. Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees carry various offerings at a temple on New Year's Eve in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Swimmers plunge in the cold water for the traditional New Year's Eve swimming in lake Moossee at Moosseedorf, Switzerland, on Saturday, December 31. A woman holds a balloon during New Year's celebrations at Prince Park Tower in Tokyo, Japan, on December 31, 2016. Fireworks illuminate the sky near Malaysia's Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on January 1, 2017. New Year's fireworks burst over the Marina Bay skyline in Singapore on January 1.

Following New Zealand, cities in neighboring Australia were among the next to welcome in the New Year.

Spectacular fireworks erupted from the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and from barges on the water beneath.