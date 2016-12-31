Breaking News

New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world

Updated 7:18 AM ET, Sun January 1, 2017

People celebrate 2017 as confetti flies over Times Square in New York City on Sunday, January 1.
People celebrate 2017 as confetti flies over Times Square in New York City on Sunday, January 1.
People watch fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach during celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
People watch fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach during celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
People watch a light show by the Giza Pyramids and Sphinx in Egypt.
People watch a light show by the Giza Pyramids and Sphinx in Egypt.
Fireworks light up the sky above Funchal Bay on Madeira Island.
Fireworks light up the sky above Funchal Bay on Madeira Island.
People watch as fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
People watch as fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
Fireworks are lit near the London Eye just after midnight in London, England.
Fireworks are lit near the London Eye just after midnight in London, England.
Fireworks illuminate the night sky over Cologne Cathedral and the Rhine River during New Year&#39;s Eve celebrations in Cologne, Germany.
Fireworks illuminate the night sky over Cologne Cathedral and the Rhine River during New Year's Eve celebrations in Cologne, Germany.
Fireworks explode at Burj Khalifa, the world&#39;s tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Fireworks explode at Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, is illuminated by a laser and 3D mapping display reading &quot;Bonne Année&quot; (&quot;Happy New Year&quot;).
The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, is illuminated by a laser and 3D mapping display reading "Bonne Année" ("Happy New Year").
An Iraqi girl who fled the violence in Mosul, Iraq, poses with a mask on New Year&#39;s Eve at the Hasansham camp in northern Iraq.
An Iraqi girl who fled the violence in Mosul, Iraq, poses with a mask on New Year's Eve at the Hasansham camp in northern Iraq.
Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Fireworks explode above Singapore&#39;s financial district at the stroke of midnight.
Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight.
North Koreans watch a fireworks display at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea.
North Koreans watch a fireworks display at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Fireworks illuminate the city&#39;s skyline during a New Year&#39;s Eve celebration in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during a New Year's Eve celebration in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Swimmers plunge into the cold water for the traditional New Year&#39;s Eve swim in Moossee, a lake in Moosseedorf, Switzerland.
Swimmers plunge into the cold water for the traditional New Year's Eve swim in Moossee, a lake in Moosseedorf, Switzerland.
A couple holds balloons containing their wishes for the new year during celebrations at Prince Park Tower in Tokyo, Japan.
A couple holds balloons containing their wishes for the new year during celebrations at Prince Park Tower in Tokyo, Japan.
A woman writes &quot;2017&quot; using a sparkler during New Year&#39;s Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary.
A woman writes "2017" using a sparkler during New Year's Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary.
Pope Francis kisses a statue of an infant Jesus during a New Year&#39;s Eve vespers mass in St. Peter&#39;s Basilica at the Vatican.
Pope Francis kisses a statue of an infant Jesus during a New Year's Eve vespers mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.
Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees carry various offerings at a temple on New Year&#39;s Eve in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees carry various offerings at a temple on New Year's Eve in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The night sky turns to red over the Hong Kong skyline.
The night sky turns to red over the Hong Kong skyline.
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House as the arrival of 2017 is celebrated in Australia.
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House as the arrival of 2017 is celebrated in Australia.
The Sky Tower is seen among fireworks during New Year&#39;s Eve celebrations in Auckland, New Zealand.
The Sky Tower is seen among fireworks during New Year's Eve celebrations in Auckland, New Zealand.
A Palestinian girl writes &quot;2017&quot; on the sand during the last sunset of 2016 on a beach in Gaza City on New Year&#39;s Eve.
A Palestinian girl writes "2017" on the sand during the last sunset of 2016 on a beach in Gaza City on New Year's Eve.
