Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world People celebrate 2017 as confetti flies over Times Square in New York City on Sunday, January 1. Hide Caption 1 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world People watch fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach during celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Hide Caption 2 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world People watch a light show by the Giza Pyramids and Sphinx in Egypt. Hide Caption 3 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world Fireworks light up the sky above Funchal Bay on Madeira Island. Hide Caption 4 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world People watch as fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Hide Caption 5 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world Fireworks are lit near the London Eye just after midnight in London, England. Hide Caption 6 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world Fireworks illuminate the night sky over Cologne Cathedral and the Rhine River during New Year's Eve celebrations in Cologne, Germany. Hide Caption 7 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world Fireworks explode at Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Hide Caption 8 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, is illuminated by a laser and 3D mapping display reading "Bonne Année" ("Happy New Year"). Hide Caption 9 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world An Iraqi girl who fled the violence in Mosul, Iraq, poses with a mask on New Year's Eve at the Hasansham camp in northern Iraq. Hide Caption 10 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world Fireworks illuminate the sky near the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Hide Caption 11 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world Fireworks explode above Singapore's financial district at the stroke of midnight. Hide Caption 12 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world North Koreans watch a fireworks display at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. Hide Caption 13 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during a New Year's Eve celebration in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Hide Caption 14 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world Swimmers plunge into the cold water for the traditional New Year's Eve swim in Moossee, a lake in Moosseedorf, Switzerland. Hide Caption 15 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world A couple holds balloons containing their wishes for the new year during celebrations at Prince Park Tower in Tokyo, Japan. Hide Caption 16 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world A woman writes "2017" using a sparkler during New Year's Eve celebrations in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary. Hide Caption 17 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world Pope Francis kisses a statue of an infant Jesus during a New Year's Eve vespers mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Hide Caption 18 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees carry various offerings at a temple on New Year's Eve in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Hide Caption 19 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world The night sky turns to red over the Hong Kong skyline. Hide Caption 20 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House as the arrival of 2017 is celebrated in Australia. Hide Caption 21 of 23

Photos: New Year's 2017 celebrations around the world The Sky Tower is seen among fireworks during New Year's Eve celebrations in Auckland, New Zealand. Hide Caption 22 of 23