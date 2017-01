Photos: Attack at nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey An ambulance rushes from the scene of an attack in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, January 1. A popular nightclub in Istanbul was attacked shortly after midnight. Hide Caption 1 of 6

Photos: Attack at nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey People leave the scene of the attack. At least 35 people were killed and 40 others wounded, according to Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin. Hide Caption 2 of 6

Photos: Attack at nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey Medics and security officials work at the scene of the attack. Hide Caption 3 of 6

Photos: Attack at nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey An wounded person is put into an ambulance. Hide Caption 4 of 6

Photos: Attack at nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey People walk in the rain near the scene of the attack. Hide Caption 5 of 6