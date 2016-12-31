Breaking News

3 dead in Texas plane crash collision

By Tony Marco, CNN

Updated 2:31 PM ET, Sun January 1, 2017

(CNN)Two small planes collided in Texas on Saturday, killing at least three people, the McKinney Police Department tweeted from its verified account.

The planes collided in the air near Aero County Airport and came down in front of a Home Depot in McKinney, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Lynn Lunsford told CNN.
The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. local time. The aircraft were flying under visual flight rules and were not in contact with air traffic control, Lunsford said.
    McKinney is located near Dallas.