Man suspected of killing Pennsylvania state trooper is dead

Story highlights Police had been searching for suspect Jason Robison

Trooper Landon Weaver was investigating an incident Friday evening in Central Pennsylvania when he was killed

(CNN) Pennsylvania state police announced Saturday that that the man suspected of fatally shooting a state trooper is dead.

Troopers announced the death of Jason Robison, 32, via Twitter. No additional details were immediately released.

Robison is deceased; more information to follow. https://t.co/vAxJUyJvdP — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 31, 2016

Trooper Landon Weaver was killed Friday evening during an incident that took place at a home in Huntingdon County, located in central Pennsylvania.

On its Facebook page, Pennsylvania State Police said Weaver was "tragically shot and killed while investigating a domestic-related incident."

HUNTINGDON COUNTY: PSP is currently searching for Jason Robison, 32, in relation to the shooting of a Trooper. https://t.co/ZsYVo2H6TV pic.twitter.com/wwUiSrtBzM — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 31, 2016

Weaver enlisted as a state trooper in December of 2015 and is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty, the state police's Facebook page said.

