16 weird things we drop to ring in the new year

(CNN) More than 100 years ago, on December 31, 1907, the New York Times threw a party in Times Square. Instead of the traditional fireworks — the city had banned them — it decided to try something a little different: lower a 700-lb ball, made of wood and iron and decorated with 100 light bulbs.

And so, the New Years Eve ball drop was born.

The dropping of things to ring in the new year is now a uniquely American tradition, with local varieties around the country. In Georgia and in Pennsylvania, in Idaho and in Maine, people ring in the new year by dropping things: a beach ball, a potato, a pickle and a peach drop.

Here are 16 of the weirdest things dropped to ring in the new year around the country:

1. Giant Key Drop — Frederick, Maryland