Photos: NYC's Second Avenue subway finally rolls out Sunday New York City's Second Avenue subway line was first proposed in the 1920s but the Great Depression, and then World War II, derailed the project. Ground was finally broken in 1975. The city's fiscal crisis, however, soon put the brakes on the fabled line.

Photos: NYC's Second Avenue subway finally rolls out Sunday On New Year's Day, decades in the making, the first phase of the long-awaited train line will finally open. This section alone cost $4.5 billion to complete.

Photos: NYC's Second Avenue subway finally rolls out Sunday Three new stations will open between 72nd and 96th streets along Manhattan's Upper East Side -- accommodating 200,000 people a day, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Overcrowding on the heavily traveled 4, 5 and 6 lines nearby is expected to drop 13%.

Photos: NYC's Second Avenue subway finally rolls out Sunday It's the first major expansion of the subway system in more than 50 years, according to the MTA. The line's first phase stretches 1.5 miles. Once completed, the line will span 8.5 miles, from Harlem to downtown Manhattan. But the completion date is unknown.

Photos: NYC's Second Avenue subway finally rolls out Sunday Construction began in earnest in 2007. A small army of workers and engineers used hulking tunnel-boring machines underneath Second Avenue, disrupting traffic and commerce along the busy thoroughfare.

Photos: NYC's Second Avenue subway finally rolls out Sunday New York state funded most of the line. The federal government pitched in $1.3 billion to complete the first phase, with MTA bonds and the state generating the rest, according to a 2012 CNN report.