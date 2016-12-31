Breaking News

NYC's Second Avenue subway finally rolls out Sunday

Updated 8:17 AM ET, Sat December 31, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New York City&#39;s Second Avenue subway line was first proposed in the 1920s but the Great Depression, and then World War II, derailed the project. Ground was finally broken in 1975. The city&#39;s fiscal crisis, however, soon put the brakes on the fabled line.
Photos: NYC's Second Avenue subway finally rolls out Sunday
New York City's Second Avenue subway line was first proposed in the 1920s but the Great Depression, and then World War II, derailed the project. Ground was finally broken in 1975. The city's fiscal crisis, however, soon put the brakes on the fabled line.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
On New Year&#39;s Day, decades in the making, the first phase of the long-awaited train line will finally open. This section alone cost $4.5 billion to complete.
Photos: NYC's Second Avenue subway finally rolls out Sunday
On New Year's Day, decades in the making, the first phase of the long-awaited train line will finally open. This section alone cost $4.5 billion to complete.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
Three new stations will open between 72nd and 96th streets along Manhattan&#39;s Upper East Side -- accommodating 200,000 people a day, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Overcrowding on the heavily traveled 4, 5 and 6 lines nearby is expected to drop 13%.
Photos: NYC's Second Avenue subway finally rolls out Sunday
Three new stations will open between 72nd and 96th streets along Manhattan's Upper East Side -- accommodating 200,000 people a day, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Overcrowding on the heavily traveled 4, 5 and 6 lines nearby is expected to drop 13%.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
It&#39;s the first major expansion of the subway system in more than 50 years, according to the MTA. The line&#39;s first phase stretches 1.5 miles. Once completed, the line will span 8.5 miles, from Harlem to downtown Manhattan. But the completion date is unknown.
Photos: NYC's Second Avenue subway finally rolls out Sunday
It's the first major expansion of the subway system in more than 50 years, according to the MTA. The line's first phase stretches 1.5 miles. Once completed, the line will span 8.5 miles, from Harlem to downtown Manhattan. But the completion date is unknown.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Construction began in earnest in 2007. A small army of workers and engineers used hulking tunnel-boring machines underneath Second Avenue, disrupting traffic and commerce along the busy thoroughfare.
Photos: NYC's Second Avenue subway finally rolls out Sunday
Construction began in earnest in 2007. A small army of workers and engineers used hulking tunnel-boring machines underneath Second Avenue, disrupting traffic and commerce along the busy thoroughfare.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
New York state funded most of the line. The federal government pitched in $1.3 billion to complete the first phase, with MTA bonds and the state generating the rest, according to a 2012 CNN report.
Photos: NYC's Second Avenue subway finally rolls out Sunday
New York state funded most of the line. The federal government pitched in $1.3 billion to complete the first phase, with MTA bonds and the state generating the rest, according to a 2012 CNN report.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
The new stations together will house one of the largest public art installations in the state. Artist Sarah Sze&#39;s &quot;Blueprint for a Landscape&quot; is displayed at the 96th Street station. Other artists include Chuck Close, Vik Muniz and Jean Shin.
Photos: NYC's Second Avenue subway finally rolls out Sunday
The new stations together will house one of the largest public art installations in the state. Artist Sarah Sze's "Blueprint for a Landscape" is displayed at the 96th Street station. Other artists include Chuck Close, Vik Muniz and Jean Shin.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
Second Avenue Subway01 2nd ave subway tunnel 02 2nd ave subway tunnel 2nd ave subway tunnel boring machine workers2nd ave subway tunnel boring machine04 2nd ave subway tunnel 03 2nd ave subway tunnel
New York's Second Avenue subway opens on New Year's Day after decades of fits and starts.