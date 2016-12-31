21 rescued from California theme park ride

Story highlights Riders trapped in Knott's Berry Farm Sky Cabin ride

Firefighters used rope to safely lower 21 people to ground

(CNN) A ride up to see the sights of southern California provided unexpected thrills for a group of people trapped at an amusement park.

Twenty passengers and a ride operator were lowered 100 feet to safety from the Sky Cabin ride at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Vista on Friday night, fire officials said.

They had been trapped for more than seven hours after the ride stopped more than 100 feet in the air, according to a Knott's Berry Farm statement. Several attempts were made to lower the ride before Orange County Fire officials were called.

Fire crews tried several mechanical methods to get the people out -- but finally decided to use ropes with a 9,000-pound test strength.

Ride has 'mild thrill' rating

