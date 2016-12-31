Story highlights Rousey's long-awaited return to MMA cut short in under a minute

Amanda Nunes retains belt: "Forget about Ronda Rousey"

(CNN) Only 48 seconds after the opening bell, the comeback was over.

Ronda Rousey, the UFC's once-great hope and the sport's all-dominating athlete, saw her chance to redeem her November 2015 loss to Holly Holm.

But almost straight away that dream was shattered by a prepared, efficient and confident Amanda Nunes, the women's bantamweight champion, whose defense of her belt was largely ignored in the run-up to the fight.

JUST WATCHED UFC's Dana White hypes Ronda Rousey's return Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH UFC's Dana White hypes Ronda Rousey's return 04:03

"Before I walked out, (my team) talked, and this moment was my moment," said the Brazilian, who claimed her first successful defense of her July title.

"(Rousey) had her time, she did a lot for the sport. I thank Ronda Rousey. But right now, I showed I'm the champion and I'm here to stay."