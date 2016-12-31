Story highlights No. 1 Alabama is a two-touchdown favorite against No. 4 Washington in the Peach Bowl

Atlanta (CNN) This season's College Football Playoff centers around one simple question: Can anyone stop Alabama?

The Crimson Tide have been ranked No. 1 since the beginning of the season, and the national championship is theirs to lose. The defending national champion, Alabama (13-0) has won four of the last seven titles and is favored yet again.

Dating back to September 2015, Alabama has won 25 consecutive games. It also has won the last three Southeastern Conference championships.

The Crimson Tide are making the case for being the greatest team of all time, but they need to win two more games. Next up for them is No. 4 Washington (12-1) in the Peach Bowl semifinal at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Kickoff time is 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

In the other semifinal, the Fiesta Bowl in at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, No. 2 Clemson (12-1) will face No. 3 Ohio State (11-1) at 7 p.m. ET.

