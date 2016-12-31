Trump casts hacking doubts again

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his doubts Saturday that Russia was behind cyber-meddling in the US election, saying such a crime would be difficult to prove.

Speaking to reporters ahead of an 800-person New Years Eve bash at his Mar-a-Lago estate, a tuxedoed Trump referenced failed intelligence in the lead-up to the Iraq war as a reason for skepticism.

"I just want them to be sure, because it's a pretty serious charge, and I want them to be sure," Trump said. "And if you look at the weapons of mass destruction, that was a disaster, and they were wrong. And so I want them to be sure. I think it's unfair if they don't know. And I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove."

Trump has repeatedly cast aside a US intelligence assessment announced in early October that Moscow was behind the hacking. After President Barack Obama announced new sanctions on Russia this week, Trump said he would consult with intelligence agencies in the coming days to be updated on the situation.

Trump has already received classified intelligence briefings on the matter, however, and has voiced mistrust at the intelligence community's finding that Russia was responsible for the attack. He's also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him smart this week for withholding reciprocal sanctions on the US.

