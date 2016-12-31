Roberts praises lower court judges in annual SCOTUS report

Breaking News

The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court sit for their official photograph on October 8, 2010, at the Supreme Court. Front row, from left: Clarence Thomas, Antonin Scalia, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Anthony M. Kennedy and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Back row, from left: Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, Samuel Alito Jr. and Elena Kagan. Scalia was found dead on February 13 at a Texas ranch he was visiting.
The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court sit for their official photograph on October 8, 2010, at the Supreme Court. Front row, from left: Clarence Thomas, Antonin Scalia, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Anthony M. Kennedy and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Back row, from left: Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, Samuel Alito Jr. and Elena Kagan. Scalia was found dead on February 13 at a Texas ranch he was visiting.
Justice Antonin Scalia was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1986 to fill the seat vacated by Justice William Rehnquist when he was elevated to chief justice. A constitutional originalist -- and a colorful orator -- Scalia was a member of the court&#39;s conservative wing. At the time of his death, Scalia was the court&#39;s longest-serving justice.
In 2005, Chief Justice John G. Roberts was nominated by President George W. Bush to succeed Justice Sandra Day O&#39;Connor as an associate justice. After Chief Justice William Rehnquist died, however, Bush named Roberts to the chief justice post. The court has moved to the right during his tenure, although Roberts supplied the key vote to uphold President Barack Obama&#39;s Affordable Care Act.
Justice Anthony M. Kennedy was appointed to the court by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases and authored landmark opinions, most notably in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
Justice Clarence Thomas is the second African-American to serve on the court, succeeding Justice Thurgood Marshall when he was appointed by President George H. W. Bush in 1991. He is a conservative, a strict constructionist who supports states&#39; rights.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, she is a strong voice in the court&#39;s liberal wing.
Justice Stephen G. Breyer was appointed to the court in 1994 by President Bill Clinton and is part of the court&#39;s liberal wing.
Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2006 and is known as one of the most conservative justices to serve on the court in modern times.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor is the court&#39;s first Hispanic and third female justice. She was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009 and is regarded as a resolutely liberal member of the court.
Justice Elena Kagan is the fourth female justice and is counted among the court&#39;s liberal wing. She was appointed in 2010, at the age of 50, by President Barack Obama and is the court&#39;s youngest member.
(CNN)Chief Justice John Roberts devoted his annual report on the state of the judiciary Saturday to the role of lower court judges who he called "selfless, patriotic and brave individuals."

"This is no job for impulsive, timid or inattentive souls," Roberts wrote in the report, which sheds light each year on an issue the chief justice believes should receive the public's attention.
    Roberts' message comes as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to fill a Supreme Court vacancy and reshape the lower courts. There are currently more than a hundred vacancies at the district and appellate court level nationwide, according to the administrative office of the US courts.
    In past years, the chief's reports have emphasized issues such as judicial pay, budget cuts and recusal rules.
    Roberts, a keen student of the history of the Supreme Court, almost always manages to weave in historical references. This year's report details George Washington's role in appointing 13 original United States district judges, a list that included a general in the Revolutionary War, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and a poet and musician.
    "These individuals are not well known in our era, but they launched the new system of United States District Courts and set the course for the important role those institutions would come to play in the new republic," Roberts wrote.
    Turning to present day judges, Roberts said that they are not often the focus of public attention but that they play a "crucial role."
    "You might be asking," Roberts wrote, "why any lawyer would want a job that requires long hours, exacting skill and intense devotion -- while promising high stress, solitary confinement and guaranteed criticism."
    Roberts continued: "The answer lies in the rewards of public service."
    Congress has authorized 673 district court judgeships.
    Although Roberts said that "unlike politicians, they work largely outside of the public eye," he did not mention the fact that sometimes district court judges find themselves in the middle of a political storm, as when district court Judge Andrew S. Hanen of the Southern District of Texas temporarily stopped the Obama administration's executive actions on immigration in 2015.
    The programs at issue never did go into effect after a deadlocked Supreme Court blocked them earlier this year.
    On the current court, only Justice Sonia Sotomayor has served as a district court judge. Trump's list of 21 potential Supreme Court nominees is dominated by appellate court judges and state Supreme Court justices but it also includes Judge Amul Thapar of the Eastern District of Kentucky, the home state of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.