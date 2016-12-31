Roberts praises lower court judges in annual SCOTUS report

Story highlights Previously, the chief's reports have emphasized issues such as judicial pay, budget cuts and recusal rules

(CNN) Chief Justice John Roberts devoted his annual report on the state of the judiciary Saturday to the role of lower court judges who he called "selfless, patriotic and brave individuals."

"This is no job for impulsive, timid or inattentive souls," Roberts wrote in the report, which sheds light each year on an issue the chief justice believes should receive the public's attention.

Roberts' message comes as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to fill a Supreme Court vacancy and reshape the lower courts. There are currently more than a hundred vacancies at the district and appellate court level nationwide, according to the administrative office of the US courts.

In past years, the chief's reports have emphasized issues such as judicial pay, budget cuts and recusal rules.

Roberts, a keen student of the history of the Supreme Court, almost always manages to weave in historical references. This year's report details George Washington's role in appointing 13 original United States district judges, a list that included a general in the Revolutionary War, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and a poet and musician.

