The week in politics

President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pause after tossing flower petals into the Wishing Well at the USS Arizona Memorial in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Tuesday, December 27. This was part of a ceremony to honor those killed in the Japanese attack on the naval harbor 75 years ago.
President-elect Donald Trump stands with boxing industry legend Don King as they address the media at a party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club on Wednesday, December 28, in Palm Beach, Florida.
An estate in Brookville, New York, is seen on Friday, December 30. President Barack Obama took unprecedented steps Thursday to retaliate against Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 election, including shuttering two Russian compounds where US officials believe Russian diplomats have been gathering to discuss intelligence activities. The estate pictured is believed to house some of the 35 Russian diplomats that the Obama administration has ordered to leave the country.
In a controversial speech on Middle East peace at the US Department of State on Wednesday, December 28, in Washington, US Secretary of State John Kerry spoke about the need for a two-state solution in Israel and defended the Obama administration's approach to the thorny situation, which has long stymied American presidents.
A worker takes a picture of a giant rooster sculpture resembling US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, December 29. It's on display in north China's Shanxi province to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Year of the Rooster.
President Obama designated the Bears Ears area in Blanding, Utah, as a national monument on Wednesday, December 28. Obama said the designation for the 1.35-million-acre Bears Ears monument would "protect some of the country's most significant natural, cultural and archaeological resources, including important ancestral grounds for numerous tribes."
US Sen. John McCain, left, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko shake hands at a command post near the village of Shyrokyne, Ukraine, on Saturday, December 31.
President Barack Obama addresses troops with first lady Michelle Obama at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kailua on Sunday, December 25.
Take a look at the week in politics from December 25 through December 31.