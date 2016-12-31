Breaking News

Trump ditches press pool to play golf

By Eugene Scott and Kevin Liptak, CNN

Updated 3:07 PM ET, Sat December 31, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump, right, &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/14/technology/trump-tech-summit-silicon-valley/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meets with technology executives&lt;/a&gt; in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google&#39;s parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
President-elect Donald Trump, right, meets with technology executives in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google's parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
Three of Trump&#39;s children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
Three of Trump's children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. &quot;He&#39;s like a fine wine,&quot; Trump said of Ryan at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-wisconsin-thank-you-tour/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the rally,&lt;/a&gt; which was part of his &quot;thank you&quot; tour to states that helped him win the election. &quot;Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more.&quot;
Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. "He's like a fine wine," Trump said of Ryan at the rally, which was part of his "thank you" tour to states that helped him win the election. "Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more."
Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/kanye-west-donald-trump-trump-tower/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meeting at Trump Tower&lt;/a&gt; in New York on December 13. Trump called West a &quot;good man&quot; and told journalists that they have been &quot;friends for a long time.&quot; West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss &quot;multicultural issues.&quot;
Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after meeting at Trump Tower in New York on December 13. Trump called West a "good man" and told journalists that they have been "friends for a long time." West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss "multicultural issues."
Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/rick-perry-energy-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;selected&lt;/a&gt; former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate. Trump and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/19/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-secretary-of-state/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his transition team&lt;/a&gt; are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
Trump selected former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/12/politics/donald-trump-rex-tillerson-secretary-of-state-exxonmobil-ceo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to serve as secretary of state,&lt;/a&gt; the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world&#39;s largest energy company.
Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to serve as secretary of state, the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world's largest energy company.
Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
Betsy DeVos, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/23/politics/betsy-devos-picked-for-education-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump&#39;s pick for education secretary,&lt;/a&gt; speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
Betsy DeVos, Trump's pick for education secretary, speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/07/politics/terry-branstad-ambassador-china/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;re-introduced Branstad&lt;/a&gt; as his pick for US ambassador to China.
Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump re-introduced Branstad as his pick for US ambassador to China.
Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/01/politics/james-mattis-trump-secretary-of-defense/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he will nominate Mattis&lt;/a&gt; as his defense secretary.
Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said he will nominate Mattis as his defense secretary.
Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/01/news/companies/donald-trump-carrier-jobs/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Carrier announced&lt;/a&gt; that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump&#39;s campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. Carrier announced that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump's campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/29/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-jean-georges/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;share a meal in New York&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney share a meal in New York on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper&#39;s reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/22/politics/takeaways-donald-trump-new-york-times-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Six takeaways from the meeting&lt;/a&gt;
Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper's reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. Six takeaways from the meeting
Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
&quot;60 Minutes&quot; correspondent Lesley Stahl &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/13/politics/donald-trump-60-minutes-first-interview/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;interviews Trump and his family&lt;/a&gt; at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump&#39;s first television interview since the election.
"60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl interviews Trump and his family at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump's first television interview since the election.
House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker&#39;s Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker's Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan&lt;/a&gt; to begin implementing new policies.
Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan to begin implementing new policies.
Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-obama-paul-ryan-washington/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a meeting in the Oval Office&lt;/a&gt; on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following a meeting in the Oval Office on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
Story highlights

  • A club member tweeted a picture of the President-elect with himself at Trump National Golf Club
  • The press pool exists to keep Americans informed about the president's whereabouts

(CNN)President-elect Donald Trump ditched his press pool Saturday to play golf, the latest example of his break with precedent regarding the media covering him and his transition.

"He made a last-minute trip to Jupiter. We weren't aware and appreciate everyone's understanding. We are in the home stretch of this transition period and don't anticipate any additional situations like this between now and inauguration," Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told reporters. "We've really made an effort to provide as much access and comfort as possible over the past two weeks and are proud of the way we have all worked together."
    A club member tweeted a picture of the President-elect with himself at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, which alerted reporters to the President-elect's visit. The Jupiter club is about a half hour away from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, where he is staying.
    Trump's motorcade was seen leaving the club around 2:15 p.m. ET.
    The press pool, a small group of journalists assigned to cover the president, exists to keep Americans informed about the president's whereabouts. In the case of an emergency, the president and his team often relies on journalists to quickly relay information to the American people.
    Read More
    Trump has abandoned his press pool several times since his election victory in early November. After ditching the press twice in a week, the White House Correspondents Association called the practice "unacceptable."