Trump bids a blockbuster 2016 farewell

Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump will say goodbye to 2016 alongside 800 paying guests at his Mar-a-Lago estate Saturday, surrounded by an explosion of white and green flowers in his massive ballroom.

The annual Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve, which wife Melania and son Barron will also attend, is a highlight on the private club's social calendar, members say. One indicated that prices range from $525 for members to $575 for members' guests — in line with ticket prices in past years.

The event is sold out, according to Trump's incoming White House press secretary, Sean Spicer. He said the bash would begin with cocktails in the mansion's living room, following by dinner and dancing in the Grand Ballroom.

Trump himself added the ballroom onto Mar-a-Lago after purchasing the estate in 1985. The ornate space holds numerous annual fundraisers during the Palm Beach social season.

Transition officials have downplayed the suggestion that purchasing tickets to Saturday's event may be akin to buying access to the President-elect, noting the New Year's Eve party is an annual event at the club that regularly sells out.

