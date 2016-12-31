Latino leaders ask: When will Trump reach out to Hispanics?

Story highlights Trump has not met with Latino organization leaders in any official capacity since winning the election

Washington (CNN) Latino leaders around the country say they want to keep an open mind about Donald Trump's presidency, but less than one month before Inauguration Day, many are disappointed he has not done more to reach out to them.

But Latino leaders say there's an urgent need for Trump to engage with the Hispanic community following a wrenching campaign in which he harshly singled out Mexican immigrants and called for tough immigration laws. The President-elect has not met with Latino organization leaders in any official capacity since winning the election, based on a review of his public meeting schedule.

It's a conspicuous snub considering Trump's campaign rhetoric. He opened his White House bid in June 2015 by infamously labeling some Mexican immigrants as "rapists" and accusing them of bringing drugs and crime into the US. He also pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, end birthright citizenship and deport all of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the country, though he has since backed away from several of those stances.

"It is unacceptable that he has yet to build a relationship with Latino and Muslim communities that he has targeted the most throughout his campaign," said Hector Sanchez, the chairman of the National Hispanic Leadership Agenda. "Communities that are now suffering because of the things he said."

