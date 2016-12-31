Story highlights Reported violations have so far not threatened the collapse of the fledgling ceasefire

UN Security Council to vote on a Russian-sponsored resolution backing the truce

(CNN) Syria's fledgling ceasefire was violated more than 30 times in the first 24 hours of its coming into force, two opposition groups said.

Leaders of the two groups, the Syrian National Coalition and Syria's High Negotiations Committee, made the claim as they met Friday to praise Turkey for its efforts in negotiating the truce, according to the Syrian National Coalition's media office.

Syria and Russia have not commented on the purported violations via their respective state-run media outlets.

The nationwide ceasefire, brokered by Turkey and Russia, began early Friday.

So far, reports of violations and skirmishes have not threatened the fragile peace initiative, upon which talks between the opposition and the regime are to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, in the New Year.