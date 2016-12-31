Story highlights United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a draft resolution backing a ceasefire

Both sides in the ceasefire agreement have reported violations of the truce

(CNN) Rebels in the Free Syrian Army have warned they will no longer adhere to Syria's fledgling ceasefire if the regime continues to violate it, according to a statement seen by CNN.

For now, the ceasefire remains in effect despite skirmishes and violations reported by both sides , according to the FSA statement and Syrian state-run SANA news agency.

Airstrikes hit three villages Saturday in the Damascus suburb of Wadi Barada, an activist there told CNN. Two women were injured by Hezbollah sniper fire in another village, Abu Mohammad al-Bardawi, the activist, said.

A day earlier, al-Bardawi said more than 20 airstrikes were reported in the area, which is home to a major water spring that supplies Damascus. CNN could not independently verify the reports.

Syria's state news agency, SANA, has not reported on military activity Saturday in Wadi Barada.