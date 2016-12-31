Police: Suicide bombers kill at least 28 in central Baghdad

Story highlights At least 28 killed, 53 injured in double suicide attack

Attackers targeted a busy commercial street in the heart of Baghdad

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) A suicide attack on a busy commercial street in Baghdad has left at least 28 people dead and scores wounded, according to local authorities.

Two suicide bombers carried out the attack in the center of the city Saturday, according to Gen. Saad Maan, a spokesman for Baghdad Operations Command.

At least 53 were wounded in the twin explosions in al Sinag street, a historic thoroughfare in central Baghdad.

So far, no claims of responsibility have been made for the attack.

Deadly tactic

Read More