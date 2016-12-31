Breaking News

Attacker opens fire at Istanbul nightclub, news agency reports

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 7:36 PM ET, Sat December 31, 2016

Istanbul (CNN)[Breaking news update at 7:35 p.m. ET]

An Istanbul nightclub was attacked Sunday morning, killing 35 people and wounding 40 others, according to Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin. Sahin called the incident "a terror attack" targeting innocent people who were at the club to celebrate the new year.
[Previous story published 7:03 p.m. ET]
    An armed attack has taken place at a nightclub in the Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, according to Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu. The attacker, who has not yet been identified, opened fire inside the nightclub early Sunday, the agency reported.
