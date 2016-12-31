Story highlights Putin said he hoped for "real steps" to restore US-Russia relations under Donald Trump

Putin's New Year's greetings mentioned Trump but not President Barack Obama

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump, rather than President Barack Obama, in his annual New Year's greetings statement to foreign heads of state and government.

In his annual greetings statement, Putin expressed hope that after Trump is sworn in as US President on January 20, the two countries, "acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner, will be able to take real steps to restore the mechanisms of bilateral cooperation in various areas and take their interaction in the international arena to a whole new level."

"Major global and regional challenges that our countries have confronted in recent years clearly confirm that Russia-US relations are an important factor in ensuring stability and security in the modern world," reads Putin's direct message to Trump, released by the Kremlin on Friday.

Trump: Putin 'very smart'