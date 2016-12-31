Allan Williams, The Beatles' first manager, dies

Story highlights First manager of The Beatles has died, his former club announces

(CNN) Allan Williams, the club owner and promoter widely credited with the discovery of The Beatles, has died. The music impresario, who also supported the group through their earliest years, was 86.

Active on the Liverpudlian music scene for decades after his association with the pop group ended, his passing was confirmed by The Jacarenda -- a club he once owned and at which The Beatles played some of their earliest gigs.

"Today is one of the saddest days in our history," a post on the club's Facebook page reads.

"(Williams') legacy has allowed us to remain at the heart of the Liverpool music scene for almost 60 years and his memory will live on through every band that plays our famous stage.

"Allan, you will be missed."

