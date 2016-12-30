Story highlights
(CNN)Happy New Year? For some, maybe not so much. A winter storm is ensuring parts of the Northeast will be ringing in 2017 with a rash of bad weather and possible travel woes and power outages.
Winter Storm Fortis peaked on Thursday night, lashing New England with heavy snow and winds, and leaving more than 100,000 people without power. That doesn't mean it's over yet; the area will continue to see snow through Friday, making pre-New Year's Eve travel a hassle.
According to HLN meterologist Bob Van Dillen, lake effect snow will remain a problem going into the weekend as it fans out from Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
It's not just the Northeast, either. Van Dillen says we're seeing snow as far south as Virginia and North Carolina.
Luckily, it looks like the snow should ease up in time for 2017.
What's the travel situation?
If you're worried as you wrap up your holiday travels in the region, we have good news and bad news. The good news, first: As far as flights go, the FAA's flight delay information center indicates only mild delays out of Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
Now for the bad: The road situation is not as mild. Snow has caused multiple accidents in New England and even places farther south. In Harrison County, West Virginia, for example, poor road conditions spurred several accidents, which led to parts of I-79 being shut down.
Meanwhile, drivers were stranded in New Hampshire on Thursday when a snow-related accident shut down a portion of I-80.
What did they do to pass the time? They made snowmen, of course.
Dispatches from the storm
Here is how some other northeast residents are handling the end-of-year snow.
From Waterville, Maine:
From Winslow, Maine:
And from Attitash Mountain in New Hampshire, an interesting fact: The ski destination hasn't had this much snowfall in 15 years!
Hey, if you're safe from the snow, you might as well enjoy it.