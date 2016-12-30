Breaking News

The northeast will ring in the New Year with delays, snow and cold

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 2:13 PM ET, Fri December 30, 2016

Mangled vehicles rest on the northbound Interstate 95 shoulder at the Washington Boulevard exit after a series of crashes that shut down I-95 in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, December 17. A storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic and causing many commuters to abandon their cars. The majority of the country had &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/18/weather/weather-winter-cold/index.html&quot;&gt;freezing temperatures over the weekend,&lt;/a&gt; and many Northern states got a blanket of snow.
Mangled vehicles rest on the northbound Interstate 95 shoulder at the Washington Boulevard exit after a series of crashes that shut down I-95 in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, December 17. A storm dumped several inches of snow in the area late Wednesday, snarling traffic and causing many commuters to abandon their cars. The majority of the country had freezing temperatures over the weekend, and many Northern states got a blanket of snow.
People walk through the snow along a Brooklyn street on December 17.
People walk through the snow along a Brooklyn street on December 17.
A vehicle involved in a crash sits on Interstate 80 during a snowfall December 17 in Lodi, New Jersey.
A vehicle involved in a crash sits on Interstate 80 during a snowfall December 17 in Lodi, New Jersey.
Massachusetts State Police reported several accidents on I-495 on December 17.
Massachusetts State Police reported several accidents on I-495 on December 17.
Commuters travel under a warning sign as they work their way down Highway 26 in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, December 15.
Commuters travel under a warning sign as they work their way down Highway 26 in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, December 15.
Steam rises on the surface of Lake Michigan at sunrise on December 15 in Chicago.
Steam rises on the surface of Lake Michigan at sunrise on December 15 in Chicago.
Motorists wait December 15 as crews remove a tractor-trailer from an accident scene involving a New York state Department of Transportation snow plow from the northbound lane of the I-87 Adirondack Northway in Queensbury.
Motorists wait December 15 as crews remove a tractor-trailer from an accident scene involving a New York state Department of Transportation snow plow from the northbound lane of the I-87 Adirondack Northway in Queensbury.
Commuters pass abandoned cars on I-205 in Wilsonville, Oregon, on December 15.
Commuters pass abandoned cars on I-205 in Wilsonville, Oregon, on December 15.
Tim Pink walks 12 dogs through fresh snow at Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, New York.
Tim Pink walks 12 dogs through fresh snow at Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, New York.
Abandoned cars line the side of Interstate 405 as commuters work their way into Portland, Oregon, on December 15. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area the night before.
Abandoned cars line the side of Interstate 405 as commuters work their way into Portland, Oregon, on December 15. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the area the night before.
Cars and trucks make their way down South Park Avenue in Buffalo, New York, on December 15. It was 10 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning.
Cars and trucks make their way down South Park Avenue in Buffalo, New York, on December 15. It was 10 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning.
Morning commuters bundle up in Chicago on December 15.
Morning commuters bundle up in Chicago on December 15.
Traffic backs up on the Marion Street Bridge as snow falls on Salem, Oregon, on Wednesday, December 14.
Traffic backs up on the Marion Street Bridge as snow falls on Salem, Oregon, on Wednesday, December 14.
A car is covered in snow in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, December 11.
A car is covered in snow in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, December 11.
(CNN)Happy New Year? For some, maybe not so much. A winter storm is ensuring parts of the Northeast will be ringing in 2017 with a rash of bad weather and possible travel woes and power outages.

Winter Storm Fortis peaked on Thursday night, lashing New England with heavy snow and winds, and leaving more than 100,000 people without power. That doesn't mean it's over yet; the area will continue to see snow through Friday, making pre-New Year's Eve travel a hassle.
    According to HLN meterologist Bob Van Dillen, lake effect snow will remain a problem going into the weekend as it fans out from Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
    It's not just the Northeast, either. Van Dillen says we're seeing snow as far south as Virginia and North Carolina.
    Luckily, it looks like the snow should ease up in time for 2017.
    What's the travel situation?

    If you're worried as you wrap up your holiday travels in the region, we have good news and bad news. The good news, first: As far as flights go, the FAA's flight delay information center indicates only mild delays out of Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
    Now for the bad: The road situation is not as mild. Snow has caused multiple accidents in New England and even places farther south. In Harrison County, West Virginia, for example, poor road conditions spurred several accidents, which led to parts of I-79 being shut down.
    Meanwhile, drivers were stranded in New Hampshire on Thursday when a snow-related accident shut down a portion of I-80.
    What did they do to pass the time? They made snowmen, of course.

    Dispatches from the storm

    Here is how some other northeast residents are handling the end-of-year snow.
    From Waterville, Maine:
    From Winslow, Maine:
    And from Attitash Mountain in New Hampshire, an interesting fact: The ski destination hasn't had this much snowfall in 15 years!
    Hey, if you're safe from the snow, you might as well enjoy it.