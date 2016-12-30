Story highlights Winter Storm Fortis is still plaguing the East Coast

Snow will ease up soon, but residual effects will last through the weekend

(CNN) Happy New Year? For some, maybe not so much. A winter storm is ensuring parts of the Northeast will be ringing in 2017 with a rash of bad weather and possible travel woes and power outages.

Winter Storm Fortis peaked on Thursday night , lashing New England with heavy snow and winds, and leaving more than 100,000 people without power. That doesn't mean it's over yet; the area will continue to see snow through Friday, making pre-New Year's Eve travel a hassle.

According to HLN meterologist Bob Van Dillen, lake effect snow will remain a problem going into the weekend as it fans out from Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

It's not just the Northeast, either. Van Dillen says we're seeing snow as far south as Virginia and North Carolina.

Luckily, it looks like the snow should ease up in time for 2017.