6 missing after small plane loses contact over Lake Erie

Story highlights Plane is owned by a Columbus, Ohio beverage company CEO

Three adults, three children on board the plane, US Coast Guard says

Search operation hampered by high waves on Lake Erie

(CNN) A small plane believed to have crashed in Lake Erie is registered to a beverage company executive and is based at Ohio State University Airport, the airport's director told CNN Friday.

The executive's father, John W. Fleming, told the Columbus Dispatch that his son, John T. Fleming, was at the controls of the Cessna that went missing Thursday night after the pilot, his family and friends attended a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game.

"The airplane is based at our airport, it left from the airport and it did not come home last night," said Doug Hammon, the airport's director.

Also on board the plane were Fleming's wife, Suzanne Fleming, 46, their two sons, John Robert, 15, and Andrew Thomas, 14, a neighbor and a neighbor's daughter, the pilot's father told the newspaper.

John T. Fleming, an experienced pilot, was taking his family and neighbors to the Cavaliers game as a treat for the holidays, according to his father.

