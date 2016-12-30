6 missing after small plane loses contact over Lake Erie

Story highlights Plane disappeared from radar over lake

Search operation hampered by high waves on Lake Erie

(CNN) The US Coast Guard was searching Friday for a small plane that went missing Thursday night over Lake Erie shortly after takeoff from Cleveland.

Six people were on board the twin-engine Cessna Citation 525 that was headed for the Ohio State University airport, a Coast Guard statement said.

Three adults and three children were on board the aircraft, CNN affiliate WEWS reported . All had attended the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game Thursday night before flying out of the city, WEWS reported.

"The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter from air station Detroit and has partnered with the Canadian Coast Guard who sent a C-130 plane down to assist in the search," the statement said.

Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay is also on its way from Detroit to help, the Coast Guard said.

Read More