6 missing after small plane loses contact over Lake Erie

Story highlights Three adults, three children on board the plane, WEWS reports

Search operation hampered by high waves on Lake Erie

(CNN) The US Coast Guard was searching Lake Erie Friday for a small plane carrying six people who had attended a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game before flying out of the city late Thursday.

Three adults and three children were on board the aircraft, CNN affiliate WEWS reported . Their identities were not immediately known.

The twin-engine Cessna Citation 525 was headed for Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, Ohio, when it disappeared from radar, a Coast Guard statement said.

CNN Map

"The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter from air station Detroit and has partnered with the Canadian Coast Guard who sent a C-130 plane down to assist in the search," the statement said.

Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay is also on its way from Detroit to help, the Coast Guard said.

