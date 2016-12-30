Story highlights "It's my job to keep people out of body bags," the coroner says

There is growing demand for the rides, he says

(CNN) New Year's Eve partygoers in one Georgia county can get safe -- and free -- van rides from a surprising shuttle service: the local coroner's office.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones offers rides from midnight to 5 a.m. New Year's Day to keep the roads safer and his usual business slower.

"I believe accidents are preventable and it's my job to keep people out of body bags," said Jones, who's been offering the free rides for the past four years.

Celebrants can call one of three cell phone numbers provided by Jones' office and he will make sure that a safe ride is on the way.

"The demand has gotten so big there will be two additional vans this year," he said.

