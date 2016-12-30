Story highlights Burlington Electric says laptop not connected to its grid

US has said Russian hackers meddled in the presidential election

(CNN) A Vermont utility company said Friday it had found on a company laptop the same kind of malware that US authorities believe was used by Russian hackers in an attempt to influence November's election.

Burlington Electric said it found the code after utility companies nationwide were sent an alert by the Department of Homeland Security.

The company, which serves 19,600 customers in Vermont, said the malware was on a laptop that is not connected to the organization's power grid systems.

"Our team is working with federal officials to trace this malware and prevent any other attempts to infiltrate utility systems," spokesman Mike Kanarick said.

The federal government refers to the malicious cyber activity as Grizzly Steppe.

Read More