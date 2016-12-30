Dashcam video appears to show Fort Worth cop shooting man in the back

Story highlights An attorney for the now-paralyzed man says the video contradicts the story given by police

Lawyer: Bodycam video cut out right before shooting

(CNN) A newly released video appears to show a Texas police officer shooting a black man in the back in July as he was walking away, contradicting the officer's account that the man was a threat, according to a lawyer for the victim.

Attorney Nate Washington, who released the dashcam video on Facebook Tuesday, said the video contradicts various accounts provided to police investigators by the Fort Worth officer who shot David Collie. Collie is now paralyzed.

The police reports were not available for inspection because they have not been released to the public. The officer's name has also not been released.

"I wasn't there that night, (but) I do know what I saw," said Washington, speaking about the video. "I know I never saw this man (Collie) with a weapon. I never saw this man advance toward the officers. I know I saw him get shot in his back."

After the July 27 shooting, the Fort Worth Police Department released a statement that Collie, 33, was shot after an officer and a Tarrant County Sheriff deputy misidentified him as possibly being one of two armed robbery suspects. But the department contended Collie was shot after he refused to comply with orders to stop and an officer misidentified a "silver object" in his hand as pistol, which he believed Collie was pointing at the deputy.

