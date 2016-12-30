Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

(CNN) This is it, the last newsletter of 2016! We hope you have a fulfilling New Year. Instead of our normal rundown, we're looking back at the year that was.

The year in pictures

7 huge stories you probably missed this year

2016 wasn't ALL bad

If you're in the "2016 sucked" crowd, let this list change your mind . It's full of great things from around the world, from human rights wins to health breakthroughs to the most moving sports moments. There's bound to be something on there you like.

What gave you hope in 2016?

For some, it was a difficult year. CNN asked readers to share their moments of hope, and their responses are the perfect way to start 2017 on an inspiring note.

Quiz: Who said it in 2016?

Opinions are like, um...noses! Everybody has one. And in 2016, politicians, actors and even your especially loud neighbor all voiced them for the world to hear. Can you guess who said what

People we lost in 2016

It seemed like a particularly terrible year for celebrity deaths. Prince, Carrie Fisher, David Bowie, Muhammad Ali and John Glenn were just a few of the creators, explorers, icons, boundary-breakers and heroes who left us in 2016.

Even more 2016:

If you're feeling especially nostalgic (or just have some time to waste on a lazy Friday), here are even more stories to bid 2016 goodbye

READER RESOLUTIONS

We asked you to share their resolutions, and we got hundreds of awesome submissions! Thanks to everyone who sent them in.

"To be grateful for what I have; not what I miss." - Lori A.

"Advocate for those unable to advocate for themselves" - M. Phillips

"Simple. To make 2017 The Year of MY Wife. To thank her and let her know I appreciate all she has done and continues to do to make my life better." - Bruce C.

"In 2017 I will focus on being able to answer yes: Did I make a difference for someone else today?" - Megan C.

"Years ago I made a New Year's Resolution to stop making New Year's Resolutions. It's the only one I've ever kept." - Chris T.

AND FINALLY ...

Take a moment to smile