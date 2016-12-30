Story highlights Wong worked at Disney Studios from 1938 to 1941

His sketches of deer in a forest inspired "Bambi"

(CNN) Tyrus Wong, best known for his sketches for the Walt Disney animated feature "Bambi", died Friday, according to a statement released by The Walt Disney Family Museum.

Wong was 106.

"Legendary Disney artist Tyrus Wong had a gift for evoking incredible feeling in his art with simple, gestural composition," the statement said.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Disney Legend, Tyrus Wong. He was 106. Our thoughts are with the Wong family. pic.twitter.com/V1rHekEoxz — Walt Disney Museum (@WDFMuseum) December 31, 2016

Wong got his foot in the door at Disney as an entry level animator in 1938 -- drawing hundreds of Mickey Mouse sketches, the statement said.

But his first big break came with "Bambi", the story of the white-tailed deer.

