Roger Federer: 6,000 fans turn up to watch Perth practice

Story highlights Federer returning to action after six months

Swiss in Perth for Hopman Cup

Australian Open starts January 16

(CNN) Most tennis players are lucky if they get a handful of fans turning up to watch them practice. Roger Federer, on the other hand, could fill a small stadium.

Around 6,000 fans were on hand to watch the tennis star practice at the Perth Arena Thursday as he prepared for his competitive return at the Hopman Cup after a six-month injury layoff.

Thank you to the six thousand fans that showed up to watch my practice at @hopmancup 🇦🇺💙 pic.twitter.com/gzfNwGHcOp — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 29, 2016

The Swiss is playing in the annual team competition ahead of the Australian Open -- tennis' first grand slam of 2017 starts on January 16.

The 35-year-old completed the two-hour training session without a hitch, before signing autographs and tweeting his appreciation to the thousands who turned up.

