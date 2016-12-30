Trump's longtime gatekeeper won't be heading to DC

(CNN) Donald Trump's longtime secretary Rhona Graff won't follow the President-elect to the White House, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Graff, who sits outside Trump's Trump Tower office as his assistant at the Trump Organization, will instead remain in New York as her daughter is a junior in high school there.

Graff has been a gatekeeper of access to the billionaire real estate developer and a constant presence around his business dealings for more than two decades. To reach Trump, business associates and other acquaintances have most often had to go through Graff, who sometimes provided a code system for callers who needed to get through to Trump.

This means Trump will need to find a new personal secretary to serve him in the White House -- and could be an adjustment for Trump, a man of habit, who has relied on Graff as a loyal assistant for decades.

Graff, who previously worked in marketing, joined the Trump Organization in 1987 as Trump's secretary and has served in the position since, though her duties have expanded as Trump's trust in her did as well. She currently holds the title of senior vice president and assistant to the president at the Trump Organization.

Read More