Trump's longtime gatekeeper may not be heading to DC

(CNN) Donald Trump's longtime secretary Rhona Graff may not be following the President-elect to the White House, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Graff, who sits outside Trump's Trump Tower office as his assistant at the Trump Organization, is considering remaining in New York as her daughter is a junior in high school there.

Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks insisted that "no decisions have been made" and noted that "Rhona would be a tremendous asset."

Graff has been a gatekeeper of access to the billionaire real estate developer and a constant presence around his business dealings for more than two decades. To reach Trump, business associates and other acquaintances have most often had to go through Graff, who sometimes provided a code system for callers who needed to get through to Trump.

If Trump needs to find a new personal secretary to serve him in the White House that could be an adjustment for the billionaire businessman, who has relied on Graff as a loyal assistant for decades.

Read More