Trump: Putin 'very smart' for decision to withhold sanctions

Earlier, Putin discarded a recommendation from his government to impose restrictions on the US

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump deemed Russian President Vladimir Putin "very smart" Friday for withholding reciprocal sanctions on the US, at least for the time being.

"Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!" Trump wrote on Twitter from his Florida resort.

Earlier, Putin discarded a recommendation from his government to impose restrictions on the US in retaliation of President Barack Obama's decision to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the US presidential election.

Trump immediately pinned the tweet to the top of his profile, meaning it is the first thing those visiting his page will see. The official account of the Russian Embassy then retweeted Trump.

Trump's warm overtures to Putin have been the subject of much debate and controversy. The two exchanged compliments during Trump's campaign -- during which Trump often called for closer ties with Russia -- and Putin was one of the first world leaders to congratulate him after his victory in November.

