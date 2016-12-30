Breaking News

See who's in Trump's inaugural parade

By Gregg Birnbaum

Updated 12:26 PM ET, Fri December 30, 2016

(CNN)President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural committee Friday released an initial list of groups that have accepted an invitation to take part in the inaugural parade following the swearing in on January 20.

There will be more than 8,000 participants from 40 organizations, the committee said in a statement.
Here's who's in so far:
    1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment -- Fort Hood, Texas
    1st Infantry Commanding General's Mounted Color -- Ft. Riley, Kansas
    Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team -- Burlington, Kentucky
    Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer -- Fort Myer, Virginia
    Cleveland Police Mounted Unit -- Cleveland, Ohio
    Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums -- Palm Coast, Florida
    Columbus North High School Band -- Columbus, Indiana
    Culver Academy Equestrian -- Culver, Indiana
    First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
    Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion - Fishburne, Virginia
    Frankfort High School Band -- Ridgeley, West Virginia
    Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band -- Murrysville, Pennsylvania
    Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team -- Indianapolis, Indiana
    Kids Overseas -- Richmond Hill, Georgia
    Lil Wranglers -- College Station, Texas
    Marist College Band -- Poughkeepsie, New York
    Merced County Sheriff's Posse -- Hilmar, California
    Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
    Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team -- New Buffalo, Michigan
    Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums -- East Meadow, New York
    North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association -- Hillsborough, North Carolina
    NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums -- East Moriches, New York
    Olivet Nazarene University -- Bourbonnais, Illinois
    Palmetto Ridge High School Band -- Naples, Florida
    Russellville High School Band -- Russellville, Arkansas
    Talladega College Band -- Talladega, Alabama
    Texas State University Strutters -- San Marcos, Texas
    The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards -- Charleston, South Carolina
    The Freedom Riders -- Kersey, Colorado
    Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit -- Arlington, Virginia
    Tupelo High School Band -- Tupelo, Mississippi
    University of Tennessee Marching Band -- Knoxville, Tennessee
    VMI Corps of Cadets -- Lexington, Virginia
    West Monroe High School Marching Band -- West Monroe, Louisiana
    American Veterans - National
    Boy Scouts of America - National
    US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations - National
    Disabled American Veterans - National
    US Border Patrol Pipes & Drums -- National
    Wounded Warriors - National
    Each branch of the United States military will also be represented.