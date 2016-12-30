See who's in Trump's inaugural parade

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural committee Friday released an initial list of groups that have accepted an invitation to take part in the inaugural parade following the swearing in on January 20.

There will be more than 8,000 participants from 40 organizations, the committee said in a statement.

Here's who's in so far:

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment -- Fort Hood, Texas

1st Infantry Commanding General's Mounted Color -- Ft. Riley, Kansas

