State Dept. 'surprised' by UK backlash to Kerry speech

Washington (CNN) The State Department was "surprised" Friday after UK Prime Minister Theresa May's office criticized Secretary of State John Kerry's speech on the two-state solution, a State Department spokesperson said.

Earlier Friday, a spokesman for May said Kerry, who delivered a major address on Middle East peace earlier in the week, focused too heavily on settlements in disputed territory and not enough on terrorism.

"We are surprised by the UK Prime Minister's office statement given that Secretary Kerry's remarks -- which covered the full range of threats to a two-state solution, including terrorism, violence, incitement and settlements -- were in-line with the UK's own longstanding policy and its vote at the United Nations last week," a spokesperson told CNN.

In his speech, Kerry described the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as being the "most right-wing" in the country's history, with an "agenda driven by the most extreme elements."

May's office said it was "not appropriate to attack the composition of a Democratically-elected ally."

