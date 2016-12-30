White House photos, 2016: Behind the scenes with Obama

Story highlights Chief White House photographer Pete Souza selects his best

(CNN) In a year-end tradition, Chief White House photographer Pete Souza has selected the best photos of President Barack Obama from 2016.

"As always, the editing for this project is both subjective and personal. Yes, there are some historic moments included but mostly I was looking for behind-the-scenes moments that give people a more personal look at the President and First Lady," Souza wrote. "And I've included a few that I thought were just cool photos."

The photos feature the president playing golf, meeting voters with First Lady Michelle Obama, and working with staff in the Oval Office.

One photo shows Obama and the First Lady dancing with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin in the Blue Room during African American History Month. Another shows Obama receiving an update in the Oval Office on the situation in Syria from key staffers.

Souza also included a picture of Malia and Sasha Obama attending their first State Dinner.

