GOP congressman: Putin outsmarted Obama in sanctions response

Story highlights Earlier in the day, Putin said he would not expel American diplomats from Russia

Zeldin said it "makes by far the most amount of sense" that Russia is responsible for the hacking

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is "outsmarting" President Barack Obama in his response to US sanctions in the wake of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, New York Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin said Friday.

Earlier in the day, Putin said he would not expel American diplomats from Russia despite calls to do so from top Russian officials.

Zeldin, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told CNN's Kate Bolduan on "OutFront" that the back and forth between the two countries is "like a complicated inside baseball game."

"I do believe Putin is outsmarting President Obama with his response. He's been allowed to take the high road, be magnanimous. It's unfortunate. Now, we need to move forward," Zeldin said.

However, Zeldin would not say that he supported President-elect Donald Trump's tweet praising Putin for delaying a response to the sanctions.

Read More