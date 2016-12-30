Kellyanne Conway's husband on short list for top US lawyer job

Story highlights George Conway is a corporate lawyer with the New York firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Kellyanne Conway will be counselor to the President in the White House

(CNN) Kellyanne Conway's husband could become the US government's next top litigator.

George Conway, a corporate attorney who is married to one of President-elect Donald Trump's senior advisers, is on the shortlist of candidates to be nominated as US solicitor general, two sources familiar with the process told CNN.

Bloomberg News first reported that George Conway was being considered for the post, which requires Senate approval. Conway, who is of Filipino descent, would be the first Asian-American solicitor general.

George Conway declined to comment, but one of the sources said he would accept the position should Trump tap him to be the government's top litigator. The other source said he has been interviewed by Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's attorney general-designate.

The solicitor general is the Justice Department's third-highest ranking official and argues cases on the federal government's behalf at the US Supreme Court. Kellyanne Conway, meanwhile, was tapped earlier this month to become counselor to the president once Trump is inaugurated next month.

Read More