Kellyanne Conway's husband on short list for top US lawyer job

(CNN) The husband of one of President-elect Donald Trump's top advisers could be arguing cases on behalf of the federal government at the Supreme Court next year.

George Conway, a corporate attorney who is married to senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, is on the shortlist of candidates to be nominated US Solicitor General, a source familiar with the process told CNN.

Bloomberg News first reported that George Conway was being considered for the post, which requires Senate approval.

George Conway declined to comment, but the source said he would accept the position should Trump tap him to be the government's top litigator.

The solicitor general is the Justice Department's third-highest ranking official and argues cases on the federal government's behalf at the US Supreme Court. Kellyanne Conway, meanwhile, was tapped earlier this month to become counselor to the president once Trump is inaugurated next month.

