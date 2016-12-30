9 last-minute Obama moves to stymie Trump's agenda

Story highlights President Obama has undertaken a number of actions in the waning days of his presidency

They seem to directly contradict the plans of President-elect Trump and his allies

(CNN) With the finish line in view, President Barack Obama is entering a sprint. He's scaled up his executive power moves in a bid to solidify some of his legacy items before Donald Trump takes office. Many of his actions won't be easily reversed. Here's a look at what Obama's done since Election Day, and what he's expected to do in the coming weeks.

1. Russia sanctions

Obama action : Obama vowed to respond to Moscow for its cybermeddling in the US election, and officials were eager to put the punishment in place before Trump took office. Similarly, Obama asked his team for a full report on the Russian actions before he left. Those efforts could include new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five Russian entities as well as ordering Russian diplomats to leave the country.

This is the first time the names of Russian officials involved in the hacking have become public on the sanctions list.

Obama also said in a separate statement that 35 Russian diplomats have been ordered to leave the country, and two Russian compounds are being closed under Thursday's actions.